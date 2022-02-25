Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 615.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after acquiring an additional 925,232 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $5,678,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,320.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

