Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.55.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $170.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $139.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.