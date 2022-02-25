Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Mosaic Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $45.35 on Friday. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

