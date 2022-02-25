Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 25th (ADC, ATNI, ATSG, BPOP, CHK, CIO, CSTM, CVEO, CVI, CW)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 25th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

