Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (ABCL, ABI, ADV, AHEXY, AIOSF, AIXA, ANNSF, ARKAY, ARL, BAS)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 25th:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €58.00 ($65.91) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($64.77) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) was given a €18.50 ($21.02) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 55 to CHF 50.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.50) to €6.80 ($7.73). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €27.00 ($30.68) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €161.00 ($182.95) to €160.00 ($181.82). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €136.00 ($154.55) to €142.00 ($161.36).

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €27.00 ($30.68) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €64.00 ($72.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €82.00 ($93.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54).

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($53.41) to €48.00 ($54.55).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €75.00 ($85.23) to €82.00 ($93.18). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 221 ($3.01) to GBX 227 ($3.09).

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €17.00 ($19.32) to €18.80 ($21.36). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) had its price target reduced by Greenridge Global from $23.00 to $17.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €67.00 ($76.14) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.50 ($27.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($29.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €60.00 ($68.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €41.00 ($46.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €51.00 ($57.95) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 87 to SEK 79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $200.00 to $58.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $178.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $30.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €21.30 ($24.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €29.00 ($32.95) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €6.10 ($6.93) to €6.50 ($7.39). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $202.00 to $205.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,300 ($99.28) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60).

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,690 ($22.98) to GBX 1,750 ($23.80).

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($64.77) to €60.00 ($68.18).

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €87.00 ($98.86) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €72.00 ($81.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.00 ($22.73). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 170 ($2.31) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($14.20) to €12.00 ($13.64).

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $790.00 to $700.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $750.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $600.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $720.00 to $645.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $840.00 to $715.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $790.00 to $600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($137.50) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $64.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($7.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $92.00 to $90.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $109.00 to $105.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.75 ($14.49). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.50 ($8.52) to €6.00 ($6.82). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $120.00.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €112.00 ($127.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52).

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €133.00 ($151.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.00 ($31.82) to €27.50 ($31.25).

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,560 ($21.22).

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,150 ($42.84) to GBX 3,000 ($40.80).

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €8.75 ($9.94) to €8.40 ($9.55).

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.00 ($10.23).

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $238.00 to $188.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $209.00 to $210.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 87 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76).

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €0.48 ($0.55) to €0.37 ($0.42).

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €54.00 ($61.36) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.