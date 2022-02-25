Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (ABCL, ABI, ADV, AHEXY, AIOSF, AIXA, ANNSF, ARKAY, ARL, BAS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 25th:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €58.00 ($65.91) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

was given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($64.77) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) was given a €18.50 ($21.02) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 55 to CHF 50.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.50) to €6.80 ($7.73). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €27.00 ($30.68) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €161.00 ($182.95) to €160.00 ($181.82). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €136.00 ($154.55) to €142.00 ($161.36).

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €27.00 ($30.68) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €64.00 ($72.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €82.00 ($93.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54).

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($53.41) to €48.00 ($54.55).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €75.00 ($85.23) to €82.00 ($93.18). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 221 ($3.01) to GBX 227 ($3.09).

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €17.00 ($19.32) to €18.80 ($21.36). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) had its price target reduced by Greenridge Global from $23.00 to $17.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €67.00 ($76.14) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.50 ($27.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($29.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €60.00 ($68.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €41.00 ($46.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €51.00 ($57.95) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 87 to SEK 79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $200.00 to $58.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $178.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $30.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €21.30 ($24.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €29.00 ($32.95) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €6.10 ($6.93) to €6.50 ($7.39). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $202.00 to $205.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,300 ($99.28) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60).

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,690 ($22.98) to GBX 1,750 ($23.80).

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($64.77) to €60.00 ($68.18).

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €87.00 ($98.86) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €72.00 ($81.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.00 ($22.73). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 170 ($2.31) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($14.20) to €12.00 ($13.64).

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $790.00 to $700.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $750.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $600.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $720.00 to $645.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $840.00 to $715.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $790.00 to $600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($137.50) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $64.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($7.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $92.00 to $90.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $109.00 to $105.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.75 ($14.49). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.50 ($8.52) to €6.00 ($6.82). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $120.00.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €112.00 ($127.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52).

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €133.00 ($151.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.00 ($31.82) to €27.50 ($31.25).

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,560 ($21.22).

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,150 ($42.84) to GBX 3,000 ($40.80).

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €8.75 ($9.94) to €8.40 ($9.55).

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.00 ($10.23).

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $238.00 to $188.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $209.00 to $210.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 87 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76).

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €0.48 ($0.55) to €0.37 ($0.42).

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €54.00 ($61.36) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95).

