Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (ABI, ADSK, AMT, AXON, BAND, BAS, BURL, CARG, CLOV, CTV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 25th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €67.00 ($76.14) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $298.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $260.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $311.00 to $286.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €110.00 ($125.00) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($96.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €80.00 ($90.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($96.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $75.00 to $92.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $45.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $770.00 to $674.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $28.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $85.00 to $81.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $130.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($102.27) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $44.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 110 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

