Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (ABI, ADSK, AMT, AXON, BAND, BAS, BURL, CARG, CLOV, CTV)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 25th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €67.00 ($76.14) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $298.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $260.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $311.00 to $286.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €110.00 ($125.00) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($96.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €80.00 ($90.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($96.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $75.00 to $92.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $45.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $770.00 to $674.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $28.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $85.00 to $81.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $130.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($102.27) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $44.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 110 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.