Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (ACXIF, ARKAY, BTEGF, BUD, CDXS, CERS, CIM, CSGP, CTG, CTKB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 25th:

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €36.50 ($41.48) to €37.00 ($42.05).

Get Acciona SA alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from €145.00 ($164.77) to €146.00 ($165.91).

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($77.27) to €70.00 ($79.55).

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from €114.00 ($129.55) to €104.00 ($118.18).

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €61.00 ($69.32) to €57.00 ($64.77).

Hochtief (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from €97.20 ($110.45) to €96.00 ($109.09).

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €122.00 ($138.64) to €121.00 ($137.50).

Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €224.00 ($254.55) to €228.00 ($259.09).

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €97.00 ($110.23) to €98.00 ($111.36).

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.