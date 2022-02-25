Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 25th (ADUS, BTG, CONN, CSX, CUZ, DELL, DORM, ERF, FINW, FLO)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 25th:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B2gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah. “

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

