Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $45,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,930,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

