ESBC (ESBC) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $50,221.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

