ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. 1,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.