Ether Zero Market Cap Reaches $99,927.38 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $99,927.38 and approximately $4,128.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.11 or 0.06876839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00068782 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.