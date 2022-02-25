Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,779.90

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $205,779.90 and $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00035004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00108301 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

