Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $128.16, but opened at $150.88. Etsy shares last traded at $135.52, with a volume of 191,801 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.48.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.92.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

