EUNO Achieves Market Cap of $5.10 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $9,488.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00289670 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1,348.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,465,572,024 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

