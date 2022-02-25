Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.83. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,098 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.80) to €13.20 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

