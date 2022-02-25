EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

About EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO)

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

