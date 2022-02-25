Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.53. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.430-$3.630 EPS.

NYSE EVRG opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. Evergy has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $69.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,768. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Evergy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Evergy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Evergy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

