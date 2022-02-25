Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $83.35 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.40 or 0.06867053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.49 or 0.99265696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,444,176 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

