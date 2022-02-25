Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

