EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of EVERTEC worth $24,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

