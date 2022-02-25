Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $75.56 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,465. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

