Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.90.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.19. 120,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,674. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.24 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

