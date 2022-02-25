Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Set at C$55.00 by Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$55.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.90.

EIF traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.24 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

