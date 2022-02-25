ExclusiveCoin Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $279,264.13 and $292.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004708 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 173.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

