Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.18. 3,112,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,015 shares of company stock worth $3,556,113 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,029,000 after buying an additional 370,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,730,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,120,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Exelixis by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.