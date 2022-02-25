Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce $7.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.66 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.