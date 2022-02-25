Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 7,979,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,856,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. Exelon has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

