Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

EXC stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 7,979,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,856,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

