Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Exelon stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,860,181. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

