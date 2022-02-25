Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 7,980,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. Exelon has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Exelon alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.