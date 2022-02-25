EXMO Coin (EXM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $140,972.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $2.84 million and $140,972.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00035323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00108700 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

