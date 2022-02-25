Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Down 6.3%

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 14,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 298,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

