Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.37% of Exterran worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.0% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 264.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 84.6% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 144,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $187.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

