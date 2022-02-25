extraDNA Price Tops $0.0001 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. extraDNA has a market cap of $149,966.72 and approximately $11,768.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.87 or 0.99615248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00231293 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00138570 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00285620 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00027215 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.