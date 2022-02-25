EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

EYPT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

