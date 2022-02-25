EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.
EYPT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11.
Several equities analysts have commented on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
