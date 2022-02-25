FairCoin (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $484,391.30 and $48.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001450 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049357 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00273094 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

