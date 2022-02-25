Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Critical Contrast

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Glori Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 12.55 $7.70 million $0.16 35.31 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Falcon Minerals and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 44.54%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Glori Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Glori Energy (Get Rating)

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.