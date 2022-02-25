Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $12,867.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.52 or 0.07075055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,529.71 or 0.99972531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048390 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

