Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $19.50. Farfetch shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 272,272 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.22.
About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
