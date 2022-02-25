Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $19.50. Farfetch shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 272,272 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,477 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Farfetch by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,095 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.22.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.