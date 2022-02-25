Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Up 9.3%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (FMFG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.