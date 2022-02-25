Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 6.2%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 37,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,623,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $149,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 156,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.