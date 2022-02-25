Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) & Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Head-To-Head Review

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $1.94 billion 1.29 $106.60 million $1.45 35.52 Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Arcosa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcosa presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.10%. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 3.59% 4.75% 3.11% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcosa beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

