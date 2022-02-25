FBN Securities Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $160.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by FBN Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. FBN Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 114,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.