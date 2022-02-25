Fei Protocol Market Cap Achieves $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.36 or 0.06971663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,968.00 or 0.99500478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00048292 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

