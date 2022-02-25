Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.81. 4,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

