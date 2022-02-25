Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $25.96 on Friday. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

