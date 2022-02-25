FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

OPFI stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.