Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,691 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FDVV opened at $38.88 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.