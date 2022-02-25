Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $323.78

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.78 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 282.50 ($3.84). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 289 ($3.93), with a volume of 777,899 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15.
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile (LON:FEV)
